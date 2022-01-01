Chicken pizza in Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
PIZZA
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township
|Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing.
|16" Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza
|$26.00
Boneless chicken, sweet & spicy sauce and mozzarella, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing.
|12" Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza
|$16.50
Boneless chicken, sweet & spicy sauce and mozzarella, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing