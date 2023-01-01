Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve chicken salad

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Atlantic City Sub Shops

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.6 (1571 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken on top of crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Romano cheese and caesar dressing.
Garden Salad w/ Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.
Chicken Fajta Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken and fresh green peppers sautéed in our homemade fajita sauce. Served on top of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce with fresh onions, tomatoes, olives, and croutons. Served with ranch dressing with a side of salsa.
PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
