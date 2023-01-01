Chicken salad in Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Atlantic City Sub Shops
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Atlantic City Sub Shops
6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken on top of crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Romano cheese and caesar dressing.
|Garden Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.99
Grilled chicken on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.
|Chicken Fajta Salad
|$14.99
Grilled chicken and fresh green peppers sautéed in our homemade fajita sauce. Served on top of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce with fresh onions, tomatoes, olives, and croutons. Served with ranch dressing with a side of salsa.