Chicken sandwiches in Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about GRUBHAUL
GRUBHAUL
3003 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township
|Naan
|$3.95
Tandoor-baked flatbread
|Gyro Bowl Platter
|$13.95
Beef and lamb gyro with seasonings and grilled to perfection. Includes rice, chopped salad and pita on the side.
|French Fries
|$4.95
Homemade and cut fresh every day.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
|Jumbo Wings
|$0.00
Buffalo style, Garlic parmesan, or Sweet & spicy served with bleu cheese and celery.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Idaho's finest golden fried potatoes.
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$10.25
100% grilled beef with mozzarella.