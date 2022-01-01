Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken W/ Spinach (wrap)$10.95
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, and homemade caesar dressing.
Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.95
Boneless tenders tossed in honey BBQ buffalo sauce with melted new yorker American and fontina cheese.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

