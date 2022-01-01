Garden salad in Egg Harbor Township

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Atlantic City Sub Shops image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Atlantic City Sub Shops

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.6 (1571 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.
Garden Salad w/ Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.
More about Atlantic City Sub Shops
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG GARDEN SALAD$65.00
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, red onion, cucumber, olives, egg, and tomato.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

