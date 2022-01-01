Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Atlantic City Sub Shops image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Atlantic City Sub Shops

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.6 (1571 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Cheese
Fresh grilled chicken served how you like it.
More about Atlantic City Sub Shops
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Char-Grilled Chicken Stromboli
With mozzarella, red roasted peppers, red onion, and roasted garlic.
Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe Sandwich$13.50
With sharp provolone and garlic, served on rosemary Focaccia bread.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, and homemade caesar dressing.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

