Paninis in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve paninis

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Panini(nini)$13.95
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Panini$14.25
Roast pork, ham, pickles, yellow mustard, lettuce, mayo, and Swiss.
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.25
Homemade basil pesto, roasted pepper, red onion, homemade mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Cutlet Panini$14.25
Broccoli rabe, garlic, sharp provolone and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

