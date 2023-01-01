Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Al Fresco Chicken & Penne Salad$12.95
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG BAKED PENNE$80.00
With homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
SM BAKED PENNE$45.00
With homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
LG PENNE W/ CHK$125.00
With homemade vodka rosa sauce and sauteed chicken.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

