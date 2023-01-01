Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve stromboli

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Stromboli$6.95
Steak Stromboli Roll$8.95
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jo Jo's Traditional Stromboli$0.00
Homemade sausage, green peppers, pepperoni, mushroom, mozzarella, and sauce.
Char-Grilled Chicken Stromboli$0.00
With mozzarella, red roasted peppers, red onion, and roasted garlic.
Steak and Cheese Stromboli$0.00
With tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

