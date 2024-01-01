Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Caribbean Taco Salad$14.95
Taqueria Michoacán - 6100 Black Horse Pike unit 4

6100 Black Horse Pike unit 4, Egg Harbor Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco$4.00
Both Corn soft or Hard Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat topped with Cilantro and Onion. Flour tortilla are topped with lettuce, Tomatoes.
(3) Tacos de Queso Birria$15.00
Marinated Braised Beef with Quesillo Cheese Garnished with Cilantro and Onion Served with Consume. ON A CORN TORTILLA.
