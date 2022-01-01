Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
5966 North Point Parkway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5966 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta GA
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Healthy, made-fresh daily Mediterranean foods. Quick service restaurant serving high quality ingredients. Come in and enjoy!
Poke Factory
Serving Fresh Salad Mixed Poke Bowl & Bubble Tea
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Come Taste The City!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!