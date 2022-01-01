Go
Egg Harbor Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

5966 North Point Parkway • $$

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)

Popular Items

San Antonio Skillet$11.50
Harbor potatoes, chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cheese Grits$3.30
Meat Side
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Grits$2.50
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5966 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta GA

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
