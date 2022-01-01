Go
Egg Harbor Cafe image

Egg Harbor Cafe

Open today 6:45 AM - 2:15 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2768 Reviews

$$

5128 Mochel Drive

Downers Grove, IL 60515

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Potatoes Side$3.50
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
San Antonio Skillet$11.50
Harbor potatoes, chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Meat Side
Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Kid's Rainbow Pancake$4.80
Our signature whole wheat pancake filled with colorful chocolates.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm

Location

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove IL 60515

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bar Chido

No reviews yet

We are a modern take on Mexican street food, serving legit tacos, small plates, large plates and a variety of delicious cocktails.

Pierce Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Cadence Kitchen & Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Egg Harbor Cafe

orange star4.7 • 2768 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston