Go
Toast

Egg Harbor Cafe

Online Order for curbside pick up!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

140 Robert Palmer Drive • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Meat Side
San Antonio Skillet$11.50
Harbor potatoes, chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Potatoes Side$3.50
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

140 Robert Palmer Drive

Elmhurst IL

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Armand's Pizzeria has been serving Great Pizza since 1956. Come and enjoy the great tasting and tradition of our famous homemade pizza. We can delight you with a taste of the past!

Pints

No reviews yet

Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

Stray Hen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

151 Kitchen | Bar

No reviews yet

One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar is a neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of Elmhurst City Centre, where family + friends come together to share a meal + great company. Drop in for a weekday lunch or dinner, or come to One Fifty One for a celebratory night out. Whatever the reason, our service strives to be timely and graceful, allowing you to focus on what is important: Enjoying great company over a fantastic meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston