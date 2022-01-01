Go
Egg Harbor Cafe

SANDWICHES

477 South 3rd Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)

Popular Items

Soup Side
Coffee
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Meat Side
Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Door County Melt$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
San Antonio Skillet$11.50
Harbor potatoes, chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

477 South 3rd Street

Geneva IL

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
