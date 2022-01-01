Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
512 North Western Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
512 North Western Avenue
Lake Forest IL
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest
Come in and enjoy!
Kuro Bistro
Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
Bonk
Create your own sandwich from our amazing variety of flavors! Add homemade soups and homemade ice cream and gelato!
inovasi
Inovasi is a contemporary american restaurant that blurs the lines between casual and upscale dining. We believe in a natural harmony and honesty in every dish we prepare and work with local farms in our community to hand-select the freshest of sustainable ingredients to be used at our restaurant. Our wish is for you to experience the uncompromised quality of these ingredients that help create a layered depth and richness of flavors in the food we serve.