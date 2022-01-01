Go
Egg Harbor Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

512 North Western Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (2793 reviews)

Popular Items

Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Fresh Squeezed Strawberry OJ Gallon
Our signature beverage, prepared with fresh squeezed orange juice!
Gluten-Free Traditional Breakfast$9.00
Two cage free eggs, any style, with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Create Scrambler$10.00
A choice of three ingredients scrambled into three cage free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Joe's Healthy Scrambler$11.00
Chicken sausage, spinach, mushrooms and roasted onions scrambled into cage free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Fresh Squeezed OJ Gallon
Gluten-Free Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Skillet$11.50
Sweet potatoes, shaved Brussel sprouts, bacon, apple and Mozzarella cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Create Skillet$10.00
Harbor potatoes with a choice of three ingredients, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
512 North Western Avenue

Lake Forest IL

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
