Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
SANDWICHES
827 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
827 Main Street
Lake Geneva WI
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Speedo's HarborSide Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Barrique Wine & Brew Bar
We look forward to serving you - Cheers!
Oakfire
We are passionate about pizza Napoletana
& our Wisconsin partners.
Inspired Coffee
Instructions for Curbside pickup:
Step 1) Select your drink, drink size, and any add-ons (including special instructions).
Step 2) Add Selected drinks to your cart.
Step 3) Select whether you’d like to order now or schedule a time for pick-up.
Step 3) Click “Check Out”, fill out your information & submit your order.
------Pickup Instructions:
Pull up to the Inspired entrance at the north end (back entrance, accessible from Cook St.) of the building. Pull into the parking lot.
Call our store at 262-683-8604 to let us know you have arrived, the make, model, and color of your car, and we will bring your order out to you.