Egg Harbor Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

5920 Roswell Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Potatoes Side$3.50
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Meat Side
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5920 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
