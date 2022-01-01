Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
5920 Roswell Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5920 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs GA
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe at Pharr
Come in and enjoy!
Hearth Pizza Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Irish Pub with elevated pub fare, craft cocktails and rooftop dining and drinks.
Apron + Ladle
Come in and enjoy!