Egg Harbor Cafe

Online Order for curbside pick up!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

1310 American Lane • $$

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)

Popular Items

Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
San Antonio Skillet$11.50
Harbor potatoes, chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Meat Side
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1310 American Lane

Schaumburg IL

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

