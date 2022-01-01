Egg Harbor Cafe

The Northman Beer and Cider Garden

No reviews yet

Located on the Chicago Riverwalk, the Northman Beer & Cider garden provides amazing views along with great food and beverage. Inspired by traditional European beer gardens, it's the perfect spot to take in one of Chicago's most visited

attractions. Our extensive beverage list features our very own Northman Pub Cider, as well as drafts and bottles/cans from local and European breweries and cideries, and a full menu of cocktails, wine, & spirits. Our European influenced menu offers casual sandwiches, sausages, & salads among other snacks and Chicago favorites.

