Burritos in Egg Harbor

Egg Harbor restaurants that serve burritos

Mojo Restaurant Group

7778 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

Burrito$9.00
Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Tomatoes, Onions, Rice and Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
More about Mojo Restaurant Group
FIRESIDE & BIG EASY

7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

BIG EASY BURRITO$13.00
Herb potatoes, pepperonata, aged cheddar, scrambled egg and choice of:
bacon/ham/sausage/andouille
LE MARK BURRITO$15.00
A local fitness professional's modified version of our Big Easy Burrito - tater tots, bacon, sausage, chipotle aioli, scrambled egg, cheese and a side of house made salsa.
More about FIRESIDE & BIG EASY
