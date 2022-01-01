Burritos in Egg Harbor
Egg Harbor restaurants that serve burritos
Mojo Restaurant Group
7778 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
|Burrito
|$9.00
Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Tomatoes, Onions, Rice and Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
FIRESIDE & BIG EASY
7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
|BIG EASY BURRITO
|$13.00
Herb potatoes, pepperonata, aged cheddar, scrambled egg and choice of:
bacon/ham/sausage/andouille
|LE MARK BURRITO
|$15.00
A local fitness professional's modified version of our Big Easy Burrito - tater tots, bacon, sausage, chipotle aioli, scrambled egg, cheese and a side of house made salsa.