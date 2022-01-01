Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Egg Harbor

Go
Egg Harbor restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor restaurants that serve carrot cake

Mojo Restaurant Group image

 

Mojo Restaurant Group

7778 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake (Copy)$8.00
More about Mojo Restaurant Group
Item pic

 

Village Cafe Egg Harbor

7918 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
the Village Café famous carrot cake
More about Village Cafe Egg Harbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Egg Harbor

Quesadillas

French Toast

Nachos

Cake

Burritos

Map

More near Egg Harbor to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston