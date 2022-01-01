Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Egg Harbor

Go
Egg Harbor restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Village Cafe Egg Harbor

7918 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
muffin$3.00
More about Village Cafe Egg Harbor
Restaurant banner

 

FIRESIDE & BIG EASY

7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.00
More about FIRESIDE & BIG EASY

Browse other tasty dishes in Egg Harbor

Quesadillas

Pies

Cake

Nachos

Burritos

Tacos

French Toast

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Egg Harbor to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston