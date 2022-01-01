Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Egg Harbor
/
Egg Harbor
/
Muffins
Egg Harbor restaurants that serve muffins
Village Cafe Egg Harbor
7918 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
No reviews yet
muffin
$3.00
More about Village Cafe Egg Harbor
FIRESIDE & BIG EASY
7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
No reviews yet
ENGLISH MUFFIN
$3.00
More about FIRESIDE & BIG EASY
Browse other tasty dishes in Egg Harbor
Quesadillas
Pies
Cake
Nachos
Burritos
Tacos
French Toast
Carrot Cake
More near Egg Harbor to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(349 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston