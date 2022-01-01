Go
Toast

Egg Mania

14 Liberty Ave

Popular Items

Volcano Biryani$13.99
Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
Chapati$1.25
Home-made chapati
Surti Gotala$10.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Paneer Bhurji$12.99
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
Extra Bread (2 Slices)$0.99
Butter toasted sliced white breads
Paneer Masala$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber
Veg Masala$8.00
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes
Paneer Gotalo$12.99
Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs
Chicken Masala$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper
Egg Katori$7.99
6 X half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
Location

Jersey city NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
