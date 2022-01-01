Go
Egg Mania - Schamburg

Come in and enjoy!

1135 North Salem Drive

Popular Items

Lasun Fry$9.99
Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy
Chapati$1.25
Home-made chapati
Jeera Rice$3.99
Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera
Paneer Masala$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber
Paneer Bhurji$12.99
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
Tawa Butter Chicken$12.99
Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.
Samosa Grill$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato
Pav$0.75
Anda Lahori$14.99
Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy
Desi Kheemo$12.99
Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies
Location

1135 North Salem Drive

Schaumburg IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
