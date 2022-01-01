Go
Toast

Eggcellent

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

109 West Market Street • $

Avg 4.6 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Summer Berry French Toast$15.00
Meat egg and cheese sandwich$12.00
French Toast$11.00
Our infamous 3 pieces of french toast served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and granola!
Breakfast Sandwich Egg and cheese$9.00
Comes with american cheese.
Avocado Toast$15.00
Two pieces of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, tomatoes two eggs the way you like it ( no poached, sorry) and dusted with crushed red pepper. Served with home fries.
Side Of 2 Eggs$3.00
Cafe con leche$6.00
Kids Pancakes$7.00
Morning Burrito$14.00
Coffee$3.50
Seating
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

109 West Market Street

Lewes DE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
