Eggcellent Cafe

The best breakfast in town!

113 Chestnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggspanola$9.50
Over Easy Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hashbrown & Spicy Aioli On Brioche Bun
Egg Sammy$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese On Brioche Bun
Applewood Thick Cut Bacon$3.00
Home Fries$5.00
Hash Brown$1.50
Sunrise Sammies$9.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, crispy Hash brown, cheddar cheese on Brioche bun
Veggie Delight Omelette$13.00
spinach, tomato, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, portobello, cheese, avocado & homefries
Sausage$3.00
Eggsplicit$9.00
Fried Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, And Cream Cheese On Your Choice Of Toasted Bagel
El Huevos Burrito$13.00
Spiced Chorizo, Black Bean, Red Bell Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrown, Roasted Jalapeno, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla
Location

113 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
