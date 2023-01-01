Egger's Ice Cream Parlor in Snug Harbor - Egger's Snug Harbor
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY NY 10301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
No Reviews
500 HENDERSON AVE Staten Island, NY 10310
View restaurant