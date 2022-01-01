Go
Toast

Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's

We are open for curbside pick up and delivery of all your party needs! We specialize in balloon arrangements and decorating as well as gift baskets, chocolate strawberries and edible fruit arrangments!

1398 Forest Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SUPER WHITE CHOCOLATE (1LB)
MILK CHOCOLATE (1LB)$4.95
BIRTHDAY STRAWBERRIES$49.99
LATEX (6) WITH WEIGHT$14.00
BUBBLE BALLOONS$4.50
CHOCOLATE PRETZEL RODS (1DOZEN)$18.00
LATEX BALLOON$2.50
DARK CHOCOLATE (1LB)$4.95
LARGE MYLAR, 6 LATEX, WEIGHT$29.00
NUMBER BALLOON$15.00
See full menu

Location

1398 Forest Ave.

Staten Island NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Casa Del Taco.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike's Olympic Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

No reviews yet

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

Nature's Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston