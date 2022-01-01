Go
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1194 Forest Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (502 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Scoop Junior Sundae$6.29
Quart$10.25
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Two Scoop Sundae$7.05
Individual Ice Cream Sandwich$2.00
Milk Shake$5.79
Small Ice Cream Cake$27.95
9" Round, Serves 10-12 People, Homemade choice of two flavors, filling in the middle, whipped cream and custom decorations. Cakes are made with vanilla and chocolate ice cream and filled with chocolate crunch unless order 3 days in advance.
Pint$6.95
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
One Scoop Sundae$6.05
Junior Scoop w/One Topping$4.90
Two Scoop Dish w/One Topping$6.65
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

Staten Island NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

