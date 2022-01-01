Go
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

ICE CREAM

8 Navy Pier Ct • $

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Junior Banana Split$6.99
Waffle Cone 2 Scoop$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

8 Navy Pier Ct

Staten Island NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
