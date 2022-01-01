Go
EggHaus Gourmet

EggHaus Gourmet of Houston, Texas provides your active lifestyle a delicious and nutritious breakfast or lunch made from only the finest ingredients available. At EggHaus Gourmet we have taken great pride in creating a unique and exciting menu that will please a wide variety of pallets.

SANDWICHES

2042 E TC Jester • $$

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg & Cheese$10.50
Cage free medium egg, German Breakfast Sausage, Green leaf lettuce, House Aioli, Cheddar, on a warm non-preservative Butter flake bun.
3 Cheese & Smoked Polish Sausage$3.50
Breakfast Potatoes$2.75
Sautéed potatoes, peppers, and onions.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
Jalapeño Kolache$3.50
Pretzel Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cage free soft scrambled egg, American, Cheddar, Hickory smoked bacon, Fresh basil aioli on a warm Pretzel bun.
La Brea Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, cage free egg, red potato, bell peppers, grilled onions, cilantro, queso fresco
Latte$4.50
Gaucho Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
The Scramble$9.50
Cage free soft scramble eggs, green onions, Cheddar, chipotle aioli on a warm Butter flake bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2042 E TC Jester

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
