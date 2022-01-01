Go
craft breakfast sandwiches made with local ingredients served in a relaxed environment with prompt and courteous service

1201 Villa Place #101

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$10.00
Two soft scrambled farm eggs, Gifford's bacon, American cheese, good sauce, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$9.00
Two soft scrambled farm eggs, Bear Creek Farms breakfast sausage, American cheese, good sauce, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun
Cochinita Con Huevos$11.00
Two soft scrambled farm eggs, braised pork shoulder, tomatillo salsa, pickled red onions, & cilantro on a warm charpier's bun
The Mustache$10.00
Two soft scrambled farm eggs, Gifford's bacon, raceltte, caramelized onion jam, house dijonaise, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun
OSA Hot Drip Coffee$3.00
OSA Cold Brew$5.50
Grits$4.00
Marsh Hen Mill Grits, Goat Cheese, & Chive
Green Salad$4.00
Arugula, seasoned breadcrumbs, parmesan, & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Egghill$7.00
Two soft scrambled farm eggs, TN cheddar, good sauce, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun
SPECIAL: The Cherry Blossom$11.00
Bear Creek Farm's Breakfast Sausage, Noble Springs Goat Cheese, Sour Cherry Jam, Crispy Onion, Dressed Arugula, Served on a Warm Charpier's Bun
1201 Villa Place #101

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
