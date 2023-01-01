Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Eggholic - Waterloo
Banner picView gallery

Eggholic - Waterloo

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

31 University Avenue East

Waterloo, CN N2J 2A2

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

31 University Avenue East, Waterloo CN N2J 2A2

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kismet Restaurant - 160 University Avenue West Unit 20
orange starNo Reviews
160 University Avenue West Unit A Waterloo, CN N2L 3E9
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Market - Graffiti Market
orange starNo Reviews
137 Glasgow St - Suite 385 Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8
View restaurantnext
The Rich Uncle Tavern - The Rich Uncle Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
45 King Street West Kitchener, CN N2G 1A1
View restaurantnext
meetpoint - 1 The Boardwalk Mall, Ln #400
orange starNo Reviews
1 The Boardwalk Mall, Ln #400 Waterloo, CN N2T0A6
View restaurantnext
Crowsfoot General Store - Crowsfoot General Store
orange starNo Reviews
1872 Sawmill Road Conestogo, CN N0B 1N0
View restaurantnext
Clover Kitchens OFFSITE - 389 Clyde Road
orange starNo Reviews
389 Clyde Road Cambridge, CN N1R 5S7
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Eggholic - Waterloo

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston