Go
Eggs Up Grill image
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Eggs Up Grill

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

203 Reviews

$

1180 Dutch Fork Rd

Irmo, SC 29063

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

1180 Dutch Fork Rd, Irmo SC 29063

Directions

Nearby restaurants

B's Restaurant and Sports Pub

No reviews yet

Great food!! Great Service!

Brooklyn Express Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy New York Style Pizza in Columbia

THB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft and Draft Irmo

No reviews yet

Irmo's premier craft beer market, taproom, and event venue!

Eggs Up Grill

orange star4.7 • 203 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston