Eggs Up Grill - #68 Blacksburg, VA
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
1342-1 South Main Street, Blacksburg VA 24060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Burg - 204 Draper Road Northwest
No Reviews
204 Draper Road Northwest Blacksburg, VA 24060
View restaurant
The Black Hen & Bar Blue - 126 Jackson Street, NW
No Reviews
126 Jackson Street, NW Blacksburg, VA 24060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Blacksburg
Roots Natural Kitchen - 898 Prices Fork Rd
4.8 • 413
898 Prices Fork Rd Blacksburg, VA 24060
View restaurant
Cellar Restaurant - 302 North Main - Blacksburg, Virginia
4.0 • 300
302 N Main St Blacksburg, VA 24060
View restaurant