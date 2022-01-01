Go
Eggs Up Grill

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM

1151 Reviews

$

304 Village Creek Dr

Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

304 Village Creek Dr, Boiling Springs SC 29316

Directions

Eggs Up Grill

orange star4.4 • 1151 Reviews
