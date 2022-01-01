Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2209 W. Dekalb St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2209 W. Dekalb St
Camden SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Broad & Vine
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Casa Latina
Come in and enjoy!
The Retreat at Ridgeway
Come in and enjoy lunch or dinner with a view!
Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ
Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ, LLC is a family owned and operated mobile food truck and catering service. We specialize in good ole southern BBQ! We strive to provide high quality delicious meals that you can enjoy with your friends and family!