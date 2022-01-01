Go
Eggs Up Grill

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

SANDWICHES

104 Prominence Point Parkway • $$

Avg 4.4 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

104 Prominence Point Parkway

Canton GA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
