Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
6414 Rea Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6414 Rea Road
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:35 pm
Nearby restaurants
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states
Bahn Thai
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.
12th Man Sports Pub
Sports Bar & Pub with Chef Driven Menu
Cantina 1511- Toringdon
Come in and enjoy!