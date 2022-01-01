Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

101 Canoy Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
See full menu

Location

101 Canoy Lane

Clemson SC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Tuesday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Wednesday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Thursday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Friday6:01 am - 2:01 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cocobowlz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sully's Steamers

No reviews yet

This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.

Birds of a Feather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Simpell Sammies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston