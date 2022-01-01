#37 Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
551 East Main Street
Popular Items
Location
551 East Main Street
Spartanburg SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kennedy
Come in and enjoy!
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!
Health in Hand
Spartanburg's go-to wellness eatery!
Sidewall Pizza Company
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.