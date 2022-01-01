Go
Toast

#37 Eggs Up Grill

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

551 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
See full menu

Location

551 East Main Street

Spartanburg SC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Kennedy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

No reviews yet

Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!

Health in Hand

No reviews yet

Spartanburg's go-to wellness eatery!

Sidewall Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston