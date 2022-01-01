Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

2520 Hwy 17 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79

Location

2520 Hwy 17 South

Garden City SC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Salty Pickle - Garden City

No reviews yet

We are a beach bar at the bottom of the Royal Garden Resort. Come in and enjoy!

Sam's Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

American Steak & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston