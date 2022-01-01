Go
Toast
  • /
  • Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill

Let Me Make You Smile!

2609 S. New Hope Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
See full menu

Location

2609 S. New Hope Rd.

Gastonia NC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0339

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Hillbilly's BBQ & Steaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

THB

No reviews yet

3648 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC, 28056

Terra Mia - McAddenville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston