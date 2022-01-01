Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive • $

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville SC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Artista - Greenville

No reviews yet

Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traditional and chef-inspired flavors that are delicious and will make you wanting more. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

Think Tank Brew Lab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Kannika's Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston