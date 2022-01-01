Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
805 West Wade Hampton Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
805 West Wade Hampton Blvd
Greer SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cameroon Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
White Wine and Butter Catering
Luxury Catering & Private Dining
Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
Pizza, Pasta, and Wings served hot and large beer selection served cold
13 Stripes Brewery
Welcome to our web store. It is full of liquid magic. Please allow 1hr for your order to be ready.