Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1585 Central Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1704 reviews)

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1585 Central Ave

Summerville SC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Axe Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Day Drink Brunch Lounge

No reviews yet

Day Drink Brunch Lounge is the newest dining experience to hit the Charleston area! Day Drink is a boutique restaurant and lounge that aims to provide a relaxing space with great food, great drinks, and great energy. Day Drink provides a unique experience of all-day brunch with subtle day party vibes. We have cultivated a space that we felt was missing in the Charleston area, a place where brunch never ends, mimosas are served by the bottle, cute unique touches, where you never have to ask "where are we going next"!

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston