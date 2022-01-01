Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

205 Columbia Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (1490 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

205 Columbia Avenue

Lexington SC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Comfort Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Cooking from scratch in a comfortable setting.

CafeStrudel Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Strudel LX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O'Hara's Public House

No reviews yet

Warm and welcoming celebration of community, food, music and fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston