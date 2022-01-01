Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
3935 Pelham Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3935 Pelham Rd.
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
