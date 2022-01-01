Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
SANDWICHES
11891 Hwy 707 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11891 Hwy 707
Murrells Inlet SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Boys
Thank You & Please Come Again!!!
American Steak & Oyster Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Franco's NY Pizza
Franco's serves NY Style thin crust pizza and family recipes. Come and taste our tradition
The Claw House
The Claw House is a New England style lobster house and raw bar. Serving live lobster, seafood and raw bar delicacies. Check out the Inlet Beer Garden located directly on the Marshwalk and featuring 70 craft beers and cocktails on tap.