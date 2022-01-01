Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3920 US Highway 301 • $

Avg 4.7 (348 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3920 US Highway 301

Riverview FL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Donovan's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Datz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0252

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Fred's Market Riverview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston